Marjorie “Marge” Louise McKinley passed away Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016, at Unity Point Health-Allen Hospital.

She was born Oct. 17, 1930, in Canal Winchester, Ohio, to Lester V. and Alice Burke. Upon the death of her mother, she was raised by her grandparents Clinton V. and Mary Etta Burke along with help from her aunt Marjorie Alspach and foster parents George and Louise Wolfram. She married William C. McKinley on Nov. 19, 1955, at Lockbourne Air Force Base in Columbus, Ohio. He preceded her in death on June 14, 1994. To this union, one son, William E. McKinley was born on Oct. 13, 1956. He preceded her in death on Feb. 2, 2012.

Marge was employed as a secretary by the Cedar Falls Community Schools until her retirement in 1992 from North Cedar Elementary School. She continued to volunteer her time at North Cedar Elementary for 19 years. She was a member of the United Church of Christ in Cedar Falls where she was active in morning circle and the United Fellowship. Marge was a very loyal Cedar Falls Tigers fan along with the University of Northern Iowa Panthers. Marge will always be remembered for being one of the biggest fans of the Ohio State University Buckeyes as well.

Survivors include: Daughter-in-law, Jayne McKinley of Wister, Okla.; granddaughter Jenna (Sarah) McKinley of Cedar Falls, Iowa; Step-Granddaughters, Krista (Josh) Lloyd of Summerfield, Okla. and Kim Stephens of Okla.; Step-Great Grandchildren, Taylor, Matthew, Tracker, Bryar, Bronc, Cord, and Gillian; Brother, Richard (Jean) Wolfram of Ohio, Sister-in-law, Janet Alspach of Canal Winchester, Ohio, former daughter in law, Jennifer (Tony) Taylor and their daughter Trinity of Gordon, Neb., along with many nieces, nephews, and special friends who all held a special place in her heart.

Preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Alice Burke; grandparents, Clinton and Mary Etta Burke; husband, William C. McKinley Jr.; son, William E. McKinley; brothers, Bob Burke, Bill Alspach, and Paul Alspach.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, Aug., 24, 2016, at 10:30 a.m. at the United Church of Christ. Burial took place at Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home was in charge of funeral arrangements for Marge McKinley.