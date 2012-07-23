Lloyd Merle Shepardson was born July 16, 1927, in Albany, Nebraska to Elmer and Ida Shepardson. Lloyd died July 20, 2012, in the Rapid City Hospital at the age of 85.

When Lloyd was six, his parents moved to a farm/ranch southeast of Porcupine, S.D. He attended schools in Shannon County and spent two years in the Army and was honorably discharged.

After his tour of duty with the army, Lloyd lived and worked with his brother Glenn on the Shepardson farm/ranch by Porcupine. During this time, he spent many hours with Glenn and Phyllis’s children. It wasn’t always to his liking, but he was very patient and tolerant of their constant presence! He was very popular with the kids as he enjoyed snowmobiling, motorcycles, fishing and hunting.

After his retirement, he moved to Gordon, Neb., where he worked for a time at the packing plant. It was not his favorite job, but kept him busy for a while. He enjoyed playing cards, shooting pool and fishing with his Gordon friends, and always enjoyed dinner at the Senior Center and coffee at the truck stop.

Lloyd was an active member of the Gordon American Legion.

Lloyd was preceded in death by his father, mother, brother Glenn, infant sister Gladys and special friend Rose Simpson. He is survived by brother Merlin (Rena) of Bishop, Calif. and his three children, LaToi, Greg and Philip; sister-in-law Phyllis of Martin, S.D. and Glenn’s kids, Kenneth, Don, Judy and James; and aunts Ann Shaw, Mabel Allison, and Agnes Ford.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, July 24, 2012, at 10:00 a.m. at the Gordon Cemetery with Reverend Al Trucano officiating. Visitation was held at Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home in Gordon, on Monday, July 23, 2012 from 6-8 p.m.

A memorial has been established to the Gordon Senior Center and the Gordon American Legion. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain – Pier Funeral Home, PO Box 366, Gordon, NE 69343.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com.

Chamberlain Pier Funeral Home of Gordon is in charge of arrangements.