Memorial services for Leo Weyers will be held on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2016, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Hay Springs, Neb. with Father Joseph officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Sacred Heart Cemetery on Mirage Flats. Weyers passed away at the Good Samaritan in Alliance, Neb.

Leo Arnold Weyers, 90, was born March 21, 1926, to Peter and Anna (Peters) Weyers. He grew up on a farm that bordered the Niobrara River south of Hay Springs. He attended elementary school at Riverview School located up the hill from his home. When he reached high school, he lived with his grandparents Arnold and Minnie Peters in Rushville. He graduated from Rushville High School in 1944. While in high school, he worked part time in the produce department of the local grocery store; a job he continued after graduation. He entered the Army and was stationed at Uxorial, France with the 13th regiment and Camp Marshall in North Carolina with the 504th regiment of the 82nd division Airborne. He trained as a paratrooper while serving in the Army. He married Margaret Idonna Frandsen on Oct. 5, 1947, in Lincoln Neb. They moved to Hay Springs and purchased a “unit” of farm ground on the Mirage Flats. They built a one bedroom basement home up the hill from his parents until the family outgrew the space. In 1958, they built a brick home across the yard with an amazing view of the Niobrara River and Nebraska Sandhills. Leo was very proud of the view from the living room window and would show it off whenever possible. From the road below, the house appeared to be at the edge of the canyon and many people were concerned that it would slide down the hill when in actuality it was located a safe distance from the edge.

When computer use began, Leo was fascinated with them and enrolled in a class to learn more about how they operated. He especially enjoyed playing poker on the computer. Leo was an avid reader and loved movies. Over the years, he amassed a large collection of books and VHS movies. Leo was able to do math very quickly in his head. He was always figuring out how much something was going to cost and making sure his children were aware of that cost. When dementia began, he joked that he could re-read his books and re-watch movies because he couldn’t remember what he read or saw the first time. He even joked that he could hide his own Easter eggs.

Leo served on the Rural Electric Board for many years, which created travel opportunities for Leo and Idonna. Leo greatly enjoyed traveling and was ready to go whenever he could. They were proud of the fact that they were able to travel to all of their children’s college graduations and weddings and also attended most of their grandchildren’s high school graduations and weddings. They also enjoyed a trip to Europe.

Leo is survived by his wife of 68 years Idonna, his brother Louis, sister-in-laws Mary Weyers, Linda Weyers and Leota Frandsen. His children and spouses Lorinda Elson, Ruick(Rick) and Donna Weyers, Timothy(Tim) and Cheryl Weyers, Calvin and Jane Weyers, Brad and Alynn Brodine, Leslie and Marcia Estrada, Paul and Laurie Weyers, Mark and Camilla(Cammy) Horn, Ronnie and Amelia(Amy) Snyder and Keith and Anna Taylor.

His 26 grandchildren and spouses Jason and Anita(Elson) Blum, Jody Elson, Lisa Elson, Lee and Nicole(Weyers) Folger, Brent and Crystal Weyers, Scott and Erin Weyers, Matthew Weyers, Mark and Amanda Weyers, Alstair and Amanda(Weyers) Macdonald, Alexis Weyers, Eva Weyers, Cole and Suzanne Brodine, Logan and Bostyn Brodine, Mason and Kathleen(Katie) Brodine, Kaydra Brodine, Brian Estrada, Heather Weyers, Chelsea Weyers, Spencer Weyers, Isaac Horn, Megan Horn, Mike and Kayla(Horn) Hohne, Alanna Snyder, Kalon Snyder, Gracelyn Taylor and Jaron Taylor. Plus 16 great grandchildren-Hudson Blum, Regan Folger, Reese Folger, Aviana Weyers, Christian Weyers, Evan Weyers, Grant Weyers, Emma Weyers, Toby Weyers, Landon Weyers, Iona Macdonald, Ava Brodine, Nora Brodine, Isabella Gray, Russell Gray, and Juna Horn.

Leo was preceded in death by his parents Peter and Anna Weyers, daughter Katherine and son Kendall, his sister Lorna Madsen, brother Orval Weyers, brother in laws, Dale Griffing, Haskell Frandsen, Berwyn Frandsen, Virgil Madsen, sister in law Emily Griffing, nephew Kyle Frandsen and son in law Dale Elson.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for the Hay Springs Fire Department. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary, PO Box 443, Hay Springs, NE 69347.

