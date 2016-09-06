Funeral services for John Frank Burton, 93, of Cherry County, Nebraska, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2016, at the Presbyterian Church in Gordon, Neb. Mr. Burton passed away Sun., Sept. 4, 2016, at Ponderosa Villa in Crawford, Neb. Memorials may be made to the Tri-State Old Time Cowboy Museum in Gordon, Neb., or to the donor’s choice.

Pier Funeral Home of Lusk, Wyoming is in charge of arrangements.

A full obituary will follow.