John Paul Stansbury Jr., age 81, formerly of McCook died at the El Dorado Manor in Trenton on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016. He was born in Rushville, Neb. on May 4, 1935, to John Paul and LuLu E. (Squire) Stansbury. John attended and graduated from Rushville High School.

John worked as an assistant maintenance supervisor in Grand Forks, N.D. at The University of North Dakota Rehabilitation Hospital, retiring after 23 years. On Sept. 5, 1970, he was united in marriage to Darlene A. Spicer.

John was a Record Sargent at The Salvation Army in Grand Forks, N.D. He is a member of the Memorial United Methodist Church in McCook. Due to health concerns, John went to the El Dorado manor in February 2016. He enjoyed fishing, watching westerns, whistling and spending time with his grandchildren.

John was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Teddy and Donald; sister: Doris Kearns.

Survivors include his wife Darlene of McCook, Neb.; 3 sons: Matthew and wife Marsha of Rocklin, Calif.; Mark and wife Jenny of Grand Forks, N.D.; Joshua and wife Rhegan of Springfield, IL; 6 Grandchildren Arielle, Sophia, Bryce, Isabella, Lillianah, Josias; nieces, nephews and friends.

Memorial services will be held at Herrman-Jones funeral chapel on September 14th at 11 a.m. Friends may leave online condolences at hermannfh.com.