Lois Jungck got her long awaited trip to heaven, when she died Sept. 2, 2016, at Pioneer Manor in Hay Springs, Neb.

Lois Ruth Reid was born to Edwin and Clara (Barth) Reid at the family farm southwest of Rushville, Neb. on July 16, 1924. Her father always said she was his most expensive baby, since Dr. Broz from Rushville was called, but when things weren’t progressing to Ed’s satisfaction, he sent the doctor packing and called Dr. Molzahn from Hay Springs, who delivered her. One baby, but two bills.

She was baptized at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Rushville, and later confirmed there in 1941.

She grew up on the farm, attending Prairie Center School, and then Rushville High School, where she graduated in 1942 with her teacher’s certificate. She always said she would never have made it without extra tutoring in algebra from her good friend, Elaine Kuskie. She first taught at District 88, boarding at Carl and Emma Dreyer’s, and then at the Mission School north of Clinton, boarding with Art and Eva Loosvelt. After her mother’s death in 1944, Lois used her teacher’s salary to pay the rent on an apartment in Rushville for her two younger sisters, Norma and Mildred, while they attended high school.

On June 12, 1946, she was married to Arthur Jungck at Immanuel Lutheran Church, joining both his family and that church. They had three children, Phyllis, Fred, and Gary. Her mother-in-law died just a year after she and Art were married. Since they lived in the family home with her father-in-law, Chris, she became his caretaker until his death in 1963. Through the years, Lois was hostess to many gatherings of the extended Jungck family. She developed her cooking skills to a high degree and became a wonderful cook, celebrated by family and friends for her delicious meals and cookies.

In her church life, she taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, played the organ for church services, and was a member of the women’s organization. She returned to education as a teacher’s aide at District 22 until she retired.

After Art’s death in 2009, she continued living on the family farm until she moved to Parkview Lodge in Rushville. After recovering from a serious head injury, she went to Pioneer Manor in Hay Springs, where she resided until her death.

Lois was a beautiful woman. Her niece, Eleanor Flathman, once replied to someone who had commented on how pretty Lois was by saying “and she’s just as pretty on the inside.” She was a devoted Christian, always thankful of the salvation she had received from her Lord, Jesus Christ. She was devoted to all her family, and being a reserved person herself, was always happiest letting others shine. Although she could be nervous or anxious inside, she would always act in a calm and organized manner, making a large and complex dinner appear easy, or playing an organ offertory perfectly, though she was sweating profusely. She will be remembered as a kind, gracious, and intelligent woman, and will be sorely missed by all those she loved.

She is survived by her children, Phyllis (James)Krotz of Rushville, Neb., Fred (Beth) Jungck of Hay Springs, Neb., Gary (Kim) Jungck of Lincoln, Neb.; grandchildren Ed and John Krotz, Thomas Ryan, Kate, Brenna, Nathan, Christian and Anna Jungck; great-grandson, Oliver Ryan; her brother, Bud (Mary Rose) Reid of Hastings Neb., and two sisters, Dinah Keeley of Medina, Texas and Anna Wimer of San Antonio, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Art, her parents, brothers Edwin and Jim, and sisters June Morris, Zella Anderson, Norma Harris, and Mildred Wefso and granddaughter-in-law Jillian Ryan.

Funeral services were conducted at Immanuel Lutheran Church southwest of Rushville on Wednesday, September 7 at 10 a.m. with burial in Fairview Cemetery, next to her husband.

Memorials are suggested to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Rushville, Pioneer Manor in Hay Springs, or Lutheran World Relief.