Graveside services for Don Jorgensen of Scottsbluff, Neb. formerly of Hay Springs were held on Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. at the Hay Springs Cemetery in Hay Springs, Neb. with Pastor Allan Wierschke officiating.

Mr. Jorgensen passed away on Sep. 9, 2016, at Regional West Hospital in Scottsbluff, Neb.

Dad joked that his obituary could simply read, “I am dead.” His response when he just didn’t want to argue, “Whatever.” His basis for the things that happen in life, “It is what it is.”

So, in keeping with dad’s wishes we’ll try to keep this short. Don was born in Hay Springs, Neb., on March 9, 1930, to John and Rose (Vybiral) Jorgensen. He completed the 8th grade and then began helping with the family farm. He married Shirley Scherbarth on June 27, 1951, and began their family having three daughters and a son, Judy (Jerry) Hankins, Deb (Tom) Beiber, Loni (Dave) Deines, and Jim (Jamie) Jorgensen. After Shirley passed away, Don married Delores (Bredenkamp) Mix on June 5, 1977, bringing Delores’ children to the family, Mary Bentley and Mike Mix. Don has 13 grandchildren, Aaron (Katina) Hankins, Alicia (Kris) Stites, Amy (Derek) Trimmer, Jason (Natalie) Christoffersen, Cassidy (Justin) Baum, Paul (Kim) Deines, Tracy (Lance) Wiese, Wes Jorgensen, MacKenzie Jorgensen, Andrew Thomson, Brandon Thomson, Collette (Nick) Topfer, Darren (Maggie) Bentley, and 26 great-grandchildren.

Don enjoyed a hard day’s work farming and ranching north of Hay Springs and took great pride in his registered Herford cattle. He truly never met a stranger, was happy to help anyone in need, took care of his church, at the end of day, enjoyed sitting and “watching the world go by” with a blackcherry brandy and his little furry friend, Benji.

Dad’s farewell always ended with “Be good if you can”…so dad, I’ll (we’ll) try!

A memorial has been established for the Zion Lutheran Church of Hay Springs or the Hay Springs American Legion of Hay Springs. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary, PO Box 443, Hay Springs, NE 69347.

Donations may be sent to www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Chapel is in charge of arrangements.