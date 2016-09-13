Laura Genevieve Ewert Hall

Jan. 15, 1944 – Sept. 1, 2016

Laura Genevieve Ewert was born Jan. 15, 1944, to Jennie Heywood and William Ewert in Gordon, Neb. She was a sister to Dawson Ewert and Evalyn Ewert Bowden of whom preceded her in death.

Genevieve graduated from Gordon High School with the class of 1930. On July 9, 1934, Genevieve and Walter Hall were married in Rushville. They made their home in Rushville, both being active in civic and social affairs of the community. They were members of a square dance group, bowling teams, and Genevieve was an avid bridge player. Genevieve was a member of the United Methodist Church of Rushville. Walt proceeded Genevieve in death in 1972.

In 1952, Genevieve began a 39-year employment at the Sheridan County Court House. She worked in various departments, the latest being the Office of County Assessor.

She is survived by nephews Robert Bowden of Beaver Creek, Ohio, William Ewert of Bridgeport, Neb. and nieces Carol Schweigert of Westminster, Colo., Linda Leigh of Thornton, Colo. and a great niece Kevin Dahlstedt of Alliance, Neb. and great nephew Brent Schweigert of Saratoga, Calif.

Genevieve was a resident of Highland Park Care Center in Alliance, Neb., at the time of her death.

Graveside memorial services were held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, 10:30 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery, Rushville, Neb.

Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.