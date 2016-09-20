Mary F. Cummings, age 91, of Ogallala, Neb. and a longtime resident of Gordon, Neb. passed away Monday, Sept. 19, 2016, at the Ogallala Community Hospital.

Mary was born April 25, 1925, at Hot Springs, S.D. to George H. Malone and Stella Woodden Malone. She attended Our Lady of Lourdes Mission School in Porcupine, S.D. She then graduated from St. Agnes High School in Alliance, Neb. in 1943. She received her Bachelors degree from St. Mary’s College in Leavenworth, Kan. in 1947.

Mom met the love of her life, James “Jim” Cummings on a blind date in Kansas City, Mo. They were married on Aug. 7, 1948, in Porcupine, S.D. Their union was blessed with 13 children, and the family made their home in Porcupine where they owned and operated the Porcupine Trading Post, a general store and post office that had been in the family for 72 years. Mom served as the Postmistress for many years. In 1990 Mom and Dad retired, and subsequently moved into Gordon, Neb. In 2015, Mom moved to Ogallala, Neb. to be closer to her family.

Mom was a woman of great faith and love. She was devoted to God and her Catholic faith, as well as to her family. She had a wonderful love and gift of music, which she shared with our father, and then passed on to all of her children, which will always be cherished by her family. Her love and work ethic was evidenced in every stitch of clothes that she made, the prom and wedding dresses she made, the huge meals she served, the homemade jelly, the cups of cocoa she fixed and the wonderful dinner rolls she baked along with all of the countless other ways that she served her family and community over the years. She was a warm and patient woman. She was a good listener and a true friend.

She was a longtime member of the St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Gordon, Neb. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, a past member of Our Lady of Lourdes PTA and a 4-H leader. Many hours were spent with her Happy Hour Extension Club.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband Jim, son Mick, her parents, infant brother John, brother Jerry and his wife Maggie, sister-in-law Freddie Malone, brother-in-law Pete Fasczewski, three son’s-in-law Rodney Hunt, Irv Butts and Jim Thalken.

Mom is lovingly survived by her children, Kathleen (Bob) Zahm Chadron, Neb., Peggy Thalken Ogallala, Neb., Maureen Butts, Ogallala, Neb., Colleen (Don) Hill, Box Elder, S.D., Mary Jo (Ted) Dubs, Calhoun, Ga., Tim (Michel’l) Cummings, Rapid City, S.D., Trish (Curtis) Peterson, Rapid City, S.D., Sheila (Dan) Kihlthau, Gering, Neb., Dan (Jill) Cummings, Forsythe, Ill., Eileen (Pat) Shannahan, Ogallala, Neb., Brian (Andrea) Cummings, Lincoln, Neb., Bridget (Craig) Spencer, Torrington, Wyo.., her 20 grandchildren, 7 step grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 20 step great grandchildren, 4 step great great grandchildren, 5 siblings Bernadette (Bob) Hughes of Kansas City, Mo., Pat (Delphine) Malone of Coronado, Calif., Jim (Jean) Malone of Wheatridge, Colo., Tom Malone, Ogallala, Neb., Margaret Fasczewski of Aurora, Colo.

Memorials area suggested to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in her memory. Condolences may be shared at chamberlainchapel.com

Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, at 10:00 a.m. at the St. Leo’s Catholic Church, 228 N. Maverick, Gordon, Neb. 69343, with Father Joseph K. Joseph as Celebrant. Burial will be in the Gordon Cemetery.

Visitation will be on Friday at the Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home in Gordon, with hours to be announced. Christian Wake service will be Friday at 7:00 p.m. at St. Leo’s Catholic Church.

Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home of Gordon is in charge of arrangements.