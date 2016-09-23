Edgar “Buster” Berry, age 83, of Gordon, Neb., formerly of Scenic, S.D., died on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016, in Gordon, Neb.

A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 25, at the American Legion in Philip.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 26, at the Rockyford School Gym 20 miles south of Scenic, S.D.

Interment with military honors will be held at the Scenic Cemetery in Scenic, S.D.

E. F. Buster Berry was born March 5, 1933, in his grandparent’s ranch house at Farmingdale, S.D. to Franklin and Marjorie (Hann) Berry. He attended first grade at Bison, S.D. The remainder of his schooling was at Farmingdale and New Underwood. Buster graduated from New Underwood High School in May 1950.

He made his home with his grandparents, “the August Bollmanns”. He worked for various ranchers, namely Lemley, Taylor, White, and Costello.

Buster was united in marriage to Mary Lou Hill at Scenic in 1953. They had six children of whom he is very proud of. “They are my greatest assets” referring to his six children, 17 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren. Buster volunteered for the draft in October 1953 and was inducted into the U.S. Army at Ft. Riley, Kan., in January 1954. He served one year in Kansas and one year in Augsburg, Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1954 at Ft. Sheridan, Ill.

He returned to Scenic, S.D., and began his small ranching and farming career with his father-in-law (Cliff Hill). In 1958, he moved to Farmingdale where he spent most of his childhood. He leased the Bollmann place with his beloved grandfather “Dado” who made his home with them until his death in 1960. He continued living there until 1964 then moved back to Scenic and lived there six years before moving for a short stint to Martin, then back to Scenic where he ran the Costello Ranch until it was sold. In 1975, they moved to Gordon, Neb., where Buster was employed as a feed salesman from 1975 to the present time.

Buster and his family were always involved in rodeo. He enjoyed rodeoing himself for years and especially enjoyed his kids, who won numerous awards and now the grandkids continue the rodeo tradition. “Guess we’ll rodeo forever”. He was also involved in helping organize the first high school rodeo in the state of South Dakota, which was in New Underwood. It was only the third one in the U.S. at the time. He also loved watching his children and grandchildren play ball.

Buster belonged to the PRCA over 40 years. He was a gold card member of the PRCA, 45 year member of the American Legion and a life member of Post 240 of Martin. Buster was also a continuous 36 year member of the AQHA and the APHA.

Life’s been tough but good. God blessed me with a wonderful wife, six great children, and a super good grandfather “Dado”. Take me back to the Badlands, to me that’s the best place on earth.

Survivors include three daughters, Deb (Kip Krull) of Harrold, S.D., Roxanne Hauk (Ron Ward), of Caputa, S.D., Tracy (Rick Burdyshaw) of Perry, Ohio and three sons, Wade (Corina) of Miles City, Mont., Bruce (Jeanne) of Interior, S.D., and Ote of Checotah, Okla.; 17 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou on May 26, 2009, his parents, a brother James Berry, and a sister Betsy.

In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.