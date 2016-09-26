Charles Emil Magnuson was born in Rushville, Neb., Dec. 19, 1939, to Ivan Nathaniel Magnuson and Lena Ray Magnuson. In his early years, the family lived in Batesland, S.D. on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation where they were wheat farmers. They moved to Gordon, Neb. when he was in 6th grade. He graduated from Gordon High School in 1958. Chuck attended Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln, Neb. earning a BA in Physics in 1962. He received his MS in Physics at SUNY at Buffalo in 1966 and taught Physics at Carson Newman College in Jefferson City, Tenn. until 1969. Following enrollment in a Summer Program for College Physics teachers at Texas A&M, he was asked to return to Texas A&M and work on his doctorate with professor Nelson Duller. Chuck received his PhD in Physics from Texas A&M in 1974. He joined the Biosystems Research Group at Texas A&M that worked on a joint program with Duke University that focused on Carbon-11 Isotope transfer in plants. Chuck loved Physics and loved working with others. He authored and co-authored over 100 scientific publications. Chuck did consulting in the modeling of soil and crop systems and applied physics.

Chuck loved people and saw the good in everyone. He never let Cerebral Palsy damper his spirit and never let it be an obstacle in achieving his life’s dreams and in helping others.

While at Texas A&M he met his wife Denise (Maynard) Magnuson in a graduate solid state physics course and that was the beginning of their love story. They were married in College Station, Texas on Aug. 20, 1971.

Chuck was a member of the Boy Scouts of America from his youth and throughout his adult life as a Scout Leader. His love of Boy Scouting was contagious and it was his joy to help so many boys in their journey through the Boy Scout Program. Chuck received many scouting awards, among them the District Award of Merit, The Straight Arrow Award, Silver Beaver and the Vigil Honor in the Order of the Arrow.

Chuck was a longtime member of the College Station Kiwanis Club and prior to that the Kiwanis Club of Jefferson City, Tenn.

Chuck was a very loyal, life-long member of the Presbyterian Church USA. He was a member of A&M Presbyterian Church and was on the building committee of Covenant Presbyterian Church which merged the A&M Presbyterian and Trinity Presbyterian Churches.

Chuck is survived by his wife of 45 years, Denise Maynard Magnuson, three sons, Ivan Gerard Magnuson and wife Kristy, Curt Emil Magnuson and wife Amber, Todd Maynard Magnuson, grandchildren, Ashtyn, Caden and Parker, sister, Marie Kunkle and her husband Alan and many nieces and nephews.

Chuck loved life, he loved to work with others. He had a great sense of humor. He was a blessing to many and will be greatly missed.

Visitation was at Hillier Funeral Home in College Station, Monday, Sept. 26, 5-7 p.m., and Celebration of Life, Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 10:30 a.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Rd., College Station, Texas, 77845.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Boy Scout Troop 102, c/o College Station Kiwanis, P.O. Box 16, College Station, TX 77841.

The family is grateful to the wonderful nurses, CNA’s and staff of CHI St. Joseph Manor, Dr. Imperial, and Dr. Amin for their loving care.

Please visit Chuck’s tribute page at www.hillierfuneralhome.com to share memories and stories.