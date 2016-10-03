Dorothy Evelyn Oldenburg Bower passed away Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, at Sunrise Senior Living, in Chandler, Ariz. She was born on Feb. 13, 1922, in Gordon, Neb., the only child of Edd and Annie Oldenburg.

She married her Gordon High School sweetheart, Eugene L. Bower, who preceded her in death in 2010. Dorothy and Eugene operated several businesses throughout their nearly 70 years of marriage. In 1964, they moved to Phoenix, Ariz., and loved living in the southwest.

Dorothy is survived by two children, Janet (Jason), and Leonard (Barbara). Her son, Donald passed away in 2014. Also surviving, are daughter-in-law, Carolyn Bower, 4 grandchildren, Blake Burgess, Erica Burgess, and Derek(Melissa) Bower and Marissa Bower, and 2 great grandchildren, Jacob and Lucas Bower. The family would like to thank the staff at Sunrise Senior Living for their excellent care of Dorothy. A committal service will be held at Resthaven/ Carr-Tenney Memorial Gardens on 4310 E. Southern in Phoenix, Ariz. at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 8. Please go to www.dignitymemorial.com to share condolences with the family.