Lila Jerene Gilliam, 89, passed away peacefully Oct. 2, 2016, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Lila was born Oct. 17, 1926, to Emmett and Blanche (Aska) Lockmon at Rushville, Neb. After graduation from high school, she began her teaching career at a rural school north of Rushville. She taught two years there then taught two years south of Gordon, Neb.

Lila married James W. Gilliam on Jan. 5, 1948, in Chadron, Neb. They farmed north of Rushville and raised their three daughters there. Later they moved to town. She worked at Ideal Market and the local Dime Store before being able to return to teaching as a teachers aid. She was also a foster grandparent in Gering, Neb. and Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Lila and James enjoyed square dancing and traveled numerous places to dance with friends. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Cleo Ainslie; husband James; and granddaughter Alison Hoffman. Those remaining to mourn her passing are brother, Duane (Karol) Lockmon, Rushville, Neb.; daughters Rhonda Brower, Omaha, Neb.; twins Caryl (Bill) Wilson, Idaho Falls, ID; Cheryl (Tracy) Sikes, New Meadows, ID; grandchildren: Cathy (Scott) Williams, Omaha, Neb.; Brad ( Lisa) Janssen, Rushville, Neb.; Heather ( Jorge) Figueroa, Yelm, Wash.; Amanda Janssen, Idaho Falls, ID; Megan Sikes, Seattle, Wash.; great-grandchildren Dylan, Kalynn and Justyn Janssen, Rushville, Neb.; Brioni, Kaydre, Jaedon and Taevyon Thompson, Idaho Falls, ID; Siyenna and Noah Figueroa, Yelm, Wash.; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Graveside services will be held Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, at 10:00 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery, Rushville, Neb. After the services everyone is invited to the American Legion for food and friendship.