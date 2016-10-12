Funeral services for Lambert “Rusty” Belina of Hay Springs, Neb. will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Hay Springs at 10:00 a.m. with Father Joseph Joseph officiating. A rosary will be held on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, at 7:00 p.m. at the church.

Rusty passed away on Oct. 11, 2016, in Hay Springs, Neb.

Mr. Belina was born on May 29, 1941, in Colfax County, Neb.

He was 75.

A memorial has been established for the Hay Springs High School. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary, PO Box 443, Hay Springs, Nebraska.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.