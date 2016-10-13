Catherine (Tuts) Alworth, 76, of Oshkosh, Neb. passed away Wednesday morning, Oct. 12, 2016, at her home.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, at the St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Oshkosh with Father Matthew Koperski officiating. Private family inurnment will be held at the Fairview Cemetery in Rushville at a later date.

Rosary services will be held at 6:00 p.m. Friday at the church. There will be no visitation.

Holechek Funeral Home and Cremations in Oshkosh is serving the Alworth family.

Tuts was born Dec. 20, 1939, in O’Neill, Neb. to Joe and Zita Cuddy. She is the youngest of 6 children born to that union. She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in O’Neill, Neb. After graduation she moved to Gordon, Neb. to be closer to her sister Helen Burke. There she met her lifelong partner Jim Alworth. They married May 14, 1960, and recently celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary. To this union three children were born: Shelli, Teri and Larry.

Tuts and Jim spent over 20 years working on the Rush Creek ranches in Gordon, Lisco, and Angora. They moved to Longmont, Colo. for a year and missed the Nebraska Good Life so moved back north of Oshkosh where they lived and currently reside.

Tuts’ first job was a Telephone Operator in Gordon. Once she married, she became a rancher’s wife, cooking, working in the hayfield, helping calve, etc. She also worked at Oshkosh Superette, Cabelas, and Fashion Bar in Longmont, Colo., Home Health and nursing home in Oshkosh. She loved her job doing activities at the nursing home and the residents loved her. She was a CNA and did in-home care until she became ill. Tuts could be found timing at the many roping or cooking burgers at her concession stand. She never missed a roping Jim was in or a high school rodeo she hauled her kids to.

She was always known for her singing, whether she was home, leading the group at the nursing home or singing her Irish tunes during St Patty’s celebration. Tuts never met a stranger and always put a smile on everyone’s face.

She was a member of St. Elizabeth’s Alter Society and Oshkosh Eagles.

Tuts is survived by her husband Jim Alworth, daughters, Shelli (Tom) Arensdorf, Hershey, Neb., Teri Alworth, Lewellen, Neb. and son, Larry (Geri) Alworth, Oshkosh, Neb. Five grandchildren, Ashley Beachner, Melissa (Brandon) Jancik, Tiana Arensdorf, Jenna Alworth and Nick Alworth, and four great grandchildren, Raegyn, Berklei, Jailyn, and Kayson. Sisters, Helen Burke of Gordon, Neb., Loretta Napier, Ewing, Neb., and Brother, Jerry (Viona) Cuddy, O’Neill, Neb. Sisters-in-law, Liz Cuddy and Bonita Cuddy of Lincoln, Neb.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Patricia Walters, Chamber, Neb. and brother, Edward Cuddy, Lincoln Neb., brothers-in-law, Ed Burke, John Napier, and Eddie Walters.

Memorials in Tuts name may be made to St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Oshkosh, Neb. or donor’s choice.