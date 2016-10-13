Lena Mae Witt Downing was born on May 16, 1937, to Elda Witt and Freda Gottier Witt on the family farm north of Rushville, Neb., known as the “Parker Place”. She passed away at her home in Gordon, Neb., on Oct. 11, 2016, at the age of 79.

Lena attended country school at Milan School and District 28 and was a graduate of Rushville High School in 1955. After graduation Lena worked at J.C. Penney’s in Rushville, Neb.

She met Dwain Downing the summer of 1955 and they were married on Dec. 10, 1955. The happy couple moved to the Downing ranch where they lived until 1972, when they moved to Gordon.

Lena worked at various jobs throughout her life. She worked at Countryside Care, Gordon Memorial Hospital as a physical therapy assistant and she and Dwain co-owned the bowling alley in Gordon. Her passion was nursing and caring for people. She administered home care to many folks and had a large prayer ministry.

Preceding her in death were her parents Elda and Freda Witt.

She is survived by her husband Dwain Downing of Gordon, her brother Bentley (Pat) Witt of Rushville, her sister Linda Witt of Rushville, her children; Jan Ainslie of Gordon, Penny & Terry Rambo of Rapid City, S.D. and Dawn Weber and friend Dirk Bauerle of Imperial, NE, she is also survived by her 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

A memorial has been established and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, PO Box 366 Gordon, NE 69343.

Cremation was chosen and the family will have a private service at a later date.