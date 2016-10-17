Eleanor Jean (Myers) Moore, 87, formerly of York, Neb. passed away in Lincoln on Oct. 13, 2016. She was born on April 23, 1929, at home near Rushville, Neb. to Lester Roy and Edna (Tiensvold) Myers, the oldest of three children. Eleanor was baptized and confirmed at Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church in Rushville.

Eleanor attended a country school near her home for elementary school and then boarded in Rushville during the week while attending high school. During her junior and senior years of high school, Eleanor took “Normal Training” to prepare to be a teacher. After graduation, at the age of 17, she taught 12 kids in a one room school near Gordon, Neb.

She met her husband, Don, when he returned to Gordon from the Navy. They were married in Rushville on June 19, 1949. During their 49 years together, they lived in Gordon, Newman Grove, Clay Center, and York, Neb. They were blessed with two children, Roger and Connie.

Eleanor was a homemaker and an active community member wherever she lived. She led a children’s church choir, worked as a part time bookkeeper, and helped her husband build several homes for people settling in Clay Center with the Animal Research Center. In later years she helped with several building projects at Amigos and worked for a few years as a register operator at the York Amigos. Her hobbies were gardening, playing cards, and having fun with her friends. Eleanor was a past president of York County’s Extension Council. She was a member of the Red Hat Club, Baker’s Dozen, Garden Club, and P.E.O. She loved traveling with the York Fun Club and was always ready for a game of Pitch or Bridge. She was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Lincoln and for many years a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York.

Preceding Eleanor in death were her parents, her husband, Don, her brother, Kenneth, and her daughter, Connie. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Roger and Jan Moore of Lincoln; grandchildren Jenny and Brad Morehead, Winnetka, Ill. and Katie and Mike Lyon, Minneapolis, Minn.; great-grandchildren: John, Trent, and Luke Morehead and Clara Lyon, sister Donna (Kenneth) Hood, nieces, nephews, and many friends who will miss her smile and laughter.

Visitation is on Wednesday, October 19 at Roper & Sons. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 20 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 1800 S. 84th St. Graveside service will be held in York at 2 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery with fellowship after at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Memorials are suggested to Emmanuel Lutheran School or the York Community Foundation. Arrangements by Roper & Sons, Lincoln.