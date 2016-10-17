Meanwhile back at the ranch things are piling up.

Jackie “Jack” L. Kemerling, 67, of rural Bridgeport passed away at his home on Oct. 12, 2016.

Memorial graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016, at Antelope Valley Cemetery with Brenda Tophoj, PMA officiating. A small gathering will take place following the service at the Holechek Funeral Home in Oshkosh.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation.

Holechek Funeral Home and Cremations in Oshkosh is serving the Kemerling family.

Jackie Lee was born July 14, 1949, in Oshkosh, Neb. to Babe and Ruth Kemerling. He grew up in the Oshkosh area with his brother Rich and sister Patsy. Jack showed a great deal of promise at becoming a professional fisherman until his mom found out he was skipping school. She ended that career. Jack and Rich were also novice inventors. They invented different ways of flying off the barn roof. They were lucky to have Patsy who almost, willingly, always tried out their inventions.

Jack worked for the Rushcreek Ranch. He learned a lot of his cowboy ways there. He had lots of stories about being a cowboy. He went into the Marines and got sent to Vietnam. He was hit with shrapnel and got to come home. He was always proud to be an American.

While he was recuperating he met Joyce Garwood. They married and had two kids, Jody and Jay. Joyce and Jack divorced in 1979. He then married Bonnie Parker. Bonnie passed away in April 2010. They raised two kids, Ty and Erin on one of the Morsund Cattle Company ranches north of Gordon Neb. Ty and Erin learned to cowboy and how to fix windmills. Jack also drove trucks. He hauled cattle and whatever else needed hauling. One time he had a load of bulls on. He looked in his review mirror and saw bulls rolling out from under the trailer. His first thought was “Huh. That ain’t right.” The floor fell out of the trailer.

Jack married the love of his life Charlotte Land in July 2011. They spent their last years together. His Charlie passed away in September. Jack is survived by his brother Rich (Nancy) Kemerling, sister Patsy (Paul) Wells, daughter Jody (Kevin) Wilde, son Jay (Molly) Kemerling, son Joshua Tyrel, daughter Erin (Nick) Kemerling. He was the proud grandpa of nine grandkids, Patrick Pickens, Katie and Jacey Wilde and Anisha, LaTisha, Keisha, Josh Jr. (Bill), Ella and Hunter Kemerling. He is also survived by Ty and Erin’s friends that he treated and thought of as his own.