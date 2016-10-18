Gary Wayne Pisacka, 72, of Gering, died Monday, Oct. 17, 2016, at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. At his request, cremation has taken place at Jolliffe Funeral Home and there will be no visitation. His Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016, at Jolliffe Funeral Home in Scottsbluff with Pastor Ron Nuss-Warren officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Hay Springs Cemetery in Hay Springs, Neb. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Gary’s honor be made in care of the Hay Springs Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be left at www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Gary was born Oct. 11, 1944, in Boise, Idaho to Wayne and Dorothy (Anderson) Pisacka. He was raised in Hay Springs, Neb. and graduated from Hay Springs High School in 1963. He attended Chadron State College.

Gary spent much of his adult life trucking and farming. There wasn’t a piece of machinery he couldn’t operate or repair.

Gary was extremely loving and a proud father to Marc Pisacka and his wife Melissa, and proud grandfather to Kaitlyn, Tommi-Anne, Luke and Gus.

Gary is survived by his son Marc Pisacka and family; step father Gene Corman; brother Larry (Mary Ann) Pisacka; sister Susan (Steve) Huber; step sister Beth (Bill) Heisey; and many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family and many close friends.

His father Wayne Pisacka, mother Dorothy Corman, and step-sister Peggy Turner preceded him in death.