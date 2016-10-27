Dorothy Ann Kuxhaus, 82, of Martin, S.D., passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016, at the Bennett County Hospital in Martin. Her Memorial Service will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Martin. Visitation with the family present will be one hour prior to the start of the service in the church. Inurnment will be in the Martin Community Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Kahler Funeral Home, Dell Rapids, S.D. www.kahlerfh.com.

Dorothy “Dort” Ann Nelson was born on July 20, 1934, in Eli, Neb. She was the daughter of Harry and Gladys (Johnson) Nelson. Dorothy attended school in Gordon, Neb. She married Willard Kuxhaus on June 16, 1950. The couple made their home on a farm west of Martin, S.D. until 1973 when they purchased Swett Tavern. The couple ran Swett Tavern for 25 years. After Willard’s passing, Dorothy continued to reside in Swett until she retired and moved to Martin in 1998. She spent her last five years in Vetal, S.D. near her daughter and son-in-law, where she embraced the country scene once again.

Dort was definitely ‘one of a kind’. She had countless friends and card partners. There was rarely a moment in time when she didn’t have cards shuffling or dice rolling in the presence of company. She was never afraid to ‘shoot the moon’ in a good game of Pitch or to tell you what she was thinking. Dort was always up for having a good time and making sure everyone was well fed. Most of all, she embraced life, loved God, and her family. She will be missed by so many.

She is survived by her sons, Monty (Cathy) Kuxhaus of Beloit, Ill., William (Barbara) Kuxhaus of Martin, David (Roxanna) of Rapid City; her daughters, Konnie (Kenny) Boomer and Sherri (Larry) Livermont both of Martin; her 16 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren; and one brother, Alvie Nelson and several brothers and sisters-in-law.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Willard; daughter, Lorri; four brothers, Vic, Don, George, and Bob; and an infant great-grandson, Austin.

Memorials may be directed to Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Martin, S.D.