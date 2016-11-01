Doris Beguin Day Holcroft

Doris was born Oct. 1, 1924, to Fred and Pauline Beguin in Rushville, Neb. and passed away in Benton City, Wash. Oct. 18, 2016, at the age of 92. Doris lived on a farm in Benton City for over 60 years.

She worked for many years as a secretary/clerk on the Hanford Reservation.

She is preceded in death by her parents Fred and Pauline Beguin, sisters Lucy, Florence, Hallie, brothers Al, and Hank Beguin, and ex-husband Tom Day. Doris is survived by her husband of 49 years Jack Holcroft, sister Hazelle Finney (100 years old) daughters Linda (Gordon) Westerfield, Glenda (David) Eaton, stepson Rick Holcroft, 7 grand children, and 13 great grand children.

Doris loved her rose garden and all of the holidays especially Christmas. She made the best potato salad around! She was a long time member of the Benton County Jr. Fair and Rodeo where she spent many hours. She was very proud of her grandkids and attended all of their sporting events.

Her Celebration of Life ceremony was held Oct. 28, 2016, with burial at the Evergreen Cemetery in Benton City, Wash.