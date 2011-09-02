Harry E. Christensen, 61, of Hay Springs, passed away Sept. 20, 2011, at the Fort Meade VA Center in Sturgis S. D.

He was born Oct. 13, 1949 in Gordon, NE, to Harry and Bessie Christensen. He grew up in Hay Springs, attending Grade School and High School. During the school years he had The Alliance Times Heralds paper route for 7 yrs, helped Howard Weber with the maintenance of the Hay Spring School, worked at the Civic Theatre as a projectionist , and completed a very proud accomplishment by becoming and Eagle Scout. After Graduating in 1967 he completed 3 years of Auto-Diesel Schooling at Sidney Votech at Fort Lewis, Tank School at For Knox, and completed a Tour of Duty in Vietnam with the 5th Inf Div. Mech at the DMZ. After returning from duty, he was stationed at For Riley and also did Tank Training at Fort Sill. He was discharged in 1973 at the Rank SP5 with a National Defense Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, 2 Overseas Bars, and Vietnam Campaign Medal w/60 DVC. His love of trucks started with his father and his trucking business and continued as he was the mechanic for many trucking companies, including Rigsby United, Huckfeldt Livestock, Empire Warehouse, King Supers and Transportation Div. When he wasn’t working on the trucks, he was driving, hauling contract mail for a while and traveled many a mile hauling livestock while at Huckfeldt’s. In 2005 he had to retire due to health problems.

In 1972 he married LaDonna Smith of Sidney and in 1973 daughter Stacy was born, followed by son Chris in 1977. He enjoyed spending time with them camping on vacations. He loved spending time with the children. They divorced in 1990.

After retiring he moved back to Hay Springs, where he enjoyed photography especially the fall in Colorado. He collected and built classic cars and semi-trucks. He took much enjoyment from his indoor and outdoor cats, they were much company for him.

Funeral Services will be held Monday September 26, 2011 at 2:00 PM at Chamberlian Drabbels Chapel in Hay Springs, NE with Dr. Russ Seger officiating. Burial will be at the Hay Spring Cemetery.

Survivors include daughter Stacy of Bridgeport, NE; son Chris of Westminster CO; brother George of Hay Springs, NE; and LaDonna of Bridgeport, NE.

A memorial had been established for the Fort Meade VA Care Center Chemo Lab. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary PO Box 443 Hay Springs, NE 69347.

Harry passed away, a casualty of the Vietnam War 40 years after, from Agent Orange.