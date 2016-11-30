Lyle Lawrence Barth, 93, died peacefully the morning of Nov. 28, 2016, at Gordon Memorial Hospital in Gordon, Neb.

The funeral service will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, 10:00 a.m., at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Rushville with interment at Fairview Cemetery.

He was born Sept. 14, 1923, at the Cook homestead near Hay Springs to Henry and Iva (Lawrence) Barth. His father was a farmer and his mother a homemaker. They moved to the Lawrence homestead between Rushville and Hay Springs in 1931.

Lyle grew up in this home helping his parents with the farm that he later purchased. He attended school at District #14 for his elementary years and attended high school at Rushville High School. He met the first love of his life, Iola Mae (Wood) Barth at Hay Springs during high school. They were married on Oct. 30, 1946, in Crawford, Neb. From this marriage four children were born Peggy Mae (Barth) Brauer, Patricia Kay Barth, Nancy Rae (Barth) Scherbarth and Melvin Henry Barth. They were married 42 years before she lost her battle with cancer.

On Sept. 15, 2001, he married his cherished second wife Celia (Sandoz – Ostrander) Barth. They spent several years working the Pine Creek Ranch, growing gardens, attending dances, traveling the United States and abroad, and spending time with family and friends.

He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church where he and Iola attended and raised their children. His lifetime interests included family, gardening, custom harvesting, working with horses, raising cattle and sheep, assisting neighbors with any job needed; “His favorite saying was, “You need any help, holler”, attending rodeos, dancing, and visiting with everyone; he never met a stranger.

Lyle is survived by his spouse Celia Barth, Rushville; his daughter Peggy and Randal Brauer, Alma; his daughter Nancy and Robert Scherbarth, Alliance; and his son Melvin and Kathleen Barth, Hay Springs. He had five grandchildren and spouses; granddaughter Kristine (Brauer) and Brian McGuire, Huntley, Wyo.; Kimberley (Brauer) and Richard Wohlers, Osceola, Mont.; William and Rebekka Brauer, Staplehurst; Cynthia “Cindy” (Barth) and Karl Diekevers, Elsie; and Bridget Scherbarth, Rapid City, S.D. He had nine great-grandchildren; Melissa (McGuire) and Mark Shepherd, Fruita, Colo.; Daly and Kyra McGuire, Huntley, Wyo.; MacKenzie, Skylar, Shaylee, and Makaylee Wohlers, Osceloa, Mont.; and Dharma and Sierra Brauer, Staplehurst; three great-great grandchildren Mya, Hailey, and Casen of Fruita, Colo.; and five step children with families. Surviving Lyle was also his brother Glenn and Phyllis Barth, Elkhorn; bother-in-law Rodney Barge, Gering; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Iola; his brother, Lloyd; three sisters, Viola Hoos, Vernetta Watson, and Jane Barge; and his daughter, Patricia “Patty”.

Memorial donations may be sent to Rushville and Gordon Fire Departments.