Adeline E. Wegner

Adeline passed away Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. She had been a resident at the Madison Countryside Nursing Home for some time following a stroke.

Mass of Christian Burial for Adeline was Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk with Fr. Matt Niggemeyer officiating with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Adeline was born Jan. 6, 1932, in Scottsbluff, Neb., to Thomas and Madeline (Fisher) Donahue. Adeline was united in marriage to Thomas Wegner in Rushville, Neb. For a time, Tom and Adeline lived in Shannon Co., S.D., and worked for the late Hallie Merrill. Later Tom went to work for construction and they moved to Columbus, Neb., and then settled in Norfolk.

Three children were born to them, Maurice Milo Wegner, Thomasine Curran, and Travis. Adeline was a member of the Sacred Heart Parish. She worked at data entry in Norfolk until her retirement. She was able to enjoy her grandchildren and spending time with her many friends. She also enjoyed her friends and neighbors at Countryside Home.

Adeline is survived by her son, Travis Wengner, of Norfolk, Neb., and three grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tom; son, Milo; and daughter, Thomasine. Her many friends and relatives will sadly miss her.

Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.