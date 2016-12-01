Darlene Schwaderer, 85, passed away Nov. 28, 2016, at Gordon Countryside Care. She was born Jan. 3, 1931, to Ted and Marcella Evans. Darlene was a life-time resident of Gordon, Neb.

Darlene attended Gordon schools. She worked many years at the Gordon Cleaners and the Coast to Coast Hardware store.

Darlene had a passion for doing needlework. Many family members and friends enjoy the beautiful pictures she stitched for them. Several of these pictures have won top rewards at the Nebraska State Fair.

Darlene is survived by her three children: daughter Carolyn (Martin) Hansen of Lincoln, Neb.; daughter Joyce (Hap) Staman of Ogalala, Neb.; and son Duane (JoAnn) Dreikosen of Grand Island, Neb., five grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren, and two siblings, Lucreta Burke, Gordon Neb., Charles Evans, Mullen, Neb., and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Dallas Evans, and two sisters, Lois Retzlaff and EdnaMae Garner.

Memorial services will be held at Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home in Gordon, Neb. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, at 1 p.m. Private Inurnment.

A memorial has been established and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain Pier Funeral Home; P.O. Box 366, Gordon, NE 69343