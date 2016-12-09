Judy Lou Munn Imig, 79, of Lakeside, Neb., who founded Imig Herefords with her husband Roger, passed away surrounded by family on Nov. 28, 2016.

Judy Lou Munn Imig was born Jan. 22, 1937, in Harrison, Neb., to Mabel Clare Higgins Munn and John Owen Munn. The family moved to a farm north of Waverly in 1939, where they lived with Judy’s grandmother and uncles during WWII. Her family lived in Rokeby, Neb., in 1945 where her family operated the grain elevator. Judy was actively involved in farming, helping her dad at the grain elevator, and in 4-H. She won numerous purple ribbons with her calves at the Nebraska State Fair and Ak-Sar-Ben.

Judy excelled at school. She skipped third grade and matriculated at the Teacher’s High School, an experimental teaching high school on the campus of the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. Judy was awarded a Regent’s Scholarship upon graduating from high school.

Judy married Roger Imig in November 1954 and they moved to the Imig farm outside of Goehner, Neb. There Roger and Judy started their family of 4 daughters and one son. They farmed corn and soybeans and began a herd of Hereford cattle.

Judy was a competitive seamstress, competing and winning awards for beautifully constructed women’s and children’s clothing in the Nebraska Grange competitions. She often sewed through the night while raising 5 children under the age of 6, running a home and farming with Roger.

The Imig family moved to a ranch south of Valentine in 1968 to begin cattle ranching exclusively. The family moved to a ranch near Thedford, Neb., in 1973. Judy and Roger purchased the Arapahoe Ranch, north of Lakeside, and moved there in 1983 to continue the development and running of Imig Herefords. In 1982, Judy and Roger’s family was named the Nebraska Farm Family by the Lincoln Journal-Star.

Judy loved living in the Sandhills. She was actively involved in the ranch, feeding, riding, haying, calving and marketing and catering their bull sales held on the ranch. She loved learning about the history of the Sandhills and enjoyed her neighbors immensely.

Judy loved every aspect of delivering cattle around the country to Imig Hereford customers. She enjoyed seeing the ranches where their cattle would produce and getting to know customers and their families. She especially enjoyed the independence and adventure of driving her pickup and trailer thousands of miles over the years in all kinds of weather and on all kinds of roads keeping the cattle healthy and safe.

Judy’s sense of humor was often the magic needed to help the family through the hard work of ranching. Silly songs and bad puns were in her arsenal, as well as the perfect line to make a ridiculous day funny.

Judy was an avid reader of biographies, history, Nebraska authors, and of course, John Grisham. When she travelled with family to places like New York, London, Wales, Alaska and Hawaii she knew much about the history and culture from her reading, which enriched everyone’s experience.

Judy actively supported her kids’ involvement in 4-H, Nebraska Jr. Hereford Association, high school sports, speaking contests, spelling contests, and piano lessons. She worked hard to make it all happen – making clothes, drilling spelling words, washing calves, driving everywhere, so her kids could pursue a wide range of activities and interests.

Judy was a leader in her community as a 4-H leader, Western Nebraska Community College Board of Education member, Lakeside School Board member, and Sheridan County Election Board member. Judy was an enthusiastic Nebraska Cornhusker fan and began going to games with her father in the 1940’s at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. She was encouraged by the growing strength of the current Husker team into her last days.

Judy loved her dogs, her registered Tibetan Terriers which she raised and showed, and her beloved rescue dogs Lulu and Charlie.

Judy was actively involved in the lives of each of her grandchildren. She loved spending time with them, knowing all that was going on in their lives and group texts on Nebraska game days. Grandma Judy will be sorely missed.

Judy was very close with her sisters and brother, and loved getting updates from them about their kids and grandkids and so she could relay them to her own children.

Judy is survived by her children Janyce Imig West (Tess Southard), Mike Imig (Vicki Hoecher), Mary Imig (Robert Schweitzer) and Julie Imig (George Shopp); grandchildren Clare Schweitzer, Jack Schweitzer, Ellen Imig Arkfeld, Grace Imig Arkfeld, Margaret Imig, Madison Imig, Emily Judith West Southard, Trystin Gielissen, Zane Gielissen; and her sisters Janis Munn Davis, Eddie Munn Ranson, and brother John Munn.

Memorial services will be Monday, December 19 at 1 p.m. at the Lakeside United Methodist Church, Lakeside, Neb., with Pastor Gideon Achi officiating. Burial will be in the Lakeside Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the Alliance Public Library.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com with Bates-Gould Funeral Home of Alliance in charge of arrangements.