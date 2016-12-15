Colleen June Dohse was born July 24, 1932, to John “Jack” and Lillian Dohse, on the farm east of Gordon. She passed away December 11, 2016, at Pioneer Manor Nursing Home.

She attended grade school at the Bayonne School, and graduated from Gordon High School in 1949, and from Chadron State College some years later. She taught at several schools in the area. When her father became ill, she returned to Gordon and helped her mother care for him.

She resided in the Pioneer Manor Nursing Home in Hay Springs since 2002.

Colleen is survived by her sisters, Lila Winters of Batesland, S.D., Lorraine Holmes of Alliance, Neb., and Jeanne (Glen) Wyatt of Sundance, Wyo., nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Lillian Dohse and brothers, Larry and Billy Dohse.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. , at 2:00 p.m. at Chamberlain-Pier Chapel, Gordon, Neb. Burial will be held in the family plot in the Gordon Cemetery.