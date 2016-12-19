David Junior Perkins, 94, of Gordon, Neb., died peacefully Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, at Gordon Memorial Hospital.

In Dave’s own words, “On a cold September morning about daylight, the stork dropped off a baby boy.” Dave was born to William Marlow Perkins and Millie Mae (Burrow) Perkins in Lamar County Alabama on Sept. 20, 1922. He was welcomed by two sisters, Joanie and Gladis Ravenel, whom they called “Ray.” The Perkins family was completed three years later when little brother William J. C. “Jay” was born. Dave’s mother Millie passed away at the age of 33 from stomach cancer. Dave’s father remarried at age 39 and three more children were added to the family: twin girls, Kay and Karolina, and another boy, Donald. Dave graduated from High School in Warrior, Ala. He enjoyed playing baseball in those days. Dave’s father suffered from Tuberculosis and was bedridden for many years before his death. Dave had a strong bond with his grandfather, who he fondly referred to as his “Gran-dad.”

Dave married Keren “Kay” Happuch Jolly on March 27, 1943. The couple had four children: David Ray, Jim, Ritchie, and Twyla. Dave worked for Gates Hose & Rubber Company in Denver, Colo. on the factory floor until his retirement from the company in 1977. Dave then worked for the Blank brothers designing and installing sprinkler systems for a number of years following.

Dave found God’s true way through their next-door neighbors in Denver and Dave made his choice to walk with God on January 1, 1956. He served God faithfully until his death.

Dave married Getha Maxine Hollingsworth Lambley on Oct. 26, 1987. Dave and Getha met through Getha’s sister Helen Blank and were smitten from the first date! The rest is history. The couple enjoyed traveling by RV with Getha’s nephews and their wives, Robert and Evelyn Blank and Bill and Marilyn Blank. They enjoyed numerous adventures together in laughter, humility, and love. They were a true example to us all.

Dave enjoyed gardening and tending to the lawn, as well as tinkering on all sorts of projects. In later years as Dave’s health changed, his trips to the doctor offered he and step-daughter-in-law Deneen many miles of time to visit and exchange stories. Dave had a fun sense of humor and a wonderful laugh and smile. He was an avid reader and walked to the library regularly. He had a kind heart and would often visit friends in the nursing home. He also wrote innumerable letters to friends and workers; he was a dedicated pen pal. He enjoyed attending fellowship meetings with the friends and his testimonies were always from the heart. He took great care in preparing for each meeting and shared with us all his understanding and his love of God.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and cousins, wife Kay (Jolly) Perkins, wife Getha (Hollingsworth Lambley) Perkins, daughter Twyla Perkins and step-son Jerry Lambley.

Survivors include: Son David Ray Perkins (Glenis) of Lakewood, Colo.; Son Jim Perkins (Alice) of Cherry Hills Village, Colo.; Son Ritchie Perkins of Denver, Colo.; Step-Daughter Phyllis Lambley Harris Orr (Don) of Greeley, Colo.; Step-Daughter Lynda Lambley Ogle (Chuck) of Kearney, Neb.; Step-Son Jim Lambley (Deneen) of Gordon, Neb.; Grandchildren James Marcil (Venus), Jennifer Chichester (Jeff), Tina Perkins, and great grandchildren of Denver, Colo.; and many, many step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren and step-great-great grandchildren who all loved their Grandpa Dave.

Pallbearers are Jim Lambley, Chuck Ogle, Kenny Swayne, and Martin Swayne.

A memorial has been established to benefit the Gordon Senior Center and the Meals on Wheels Program and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, PO Box 366, Gordon, NE 69343.