Marjorie (Margie) Laurel Shannon, 94, was born May 5, 1922, to Walter and Mary (Schneider) Strong in Clinton, Neb. She passed away Dec. 17, 2016, at the Pioneer Nursing Home in Hay Springs, Neb.

Margie grew up north of Rushville, Neb. with 8 siblings and graduated from Rushville High School at the age of 16. She was united in marriage to Forrest Shannon on July 3, 1948, and resided on their farm six miles west of Rushville most of her life. She enjoyed caring for her home and family, caring for her garden, lawn and the many farm animals that came and went. Her grandchildren enjoyed visiting her on the farm and have many fond memories that will last a life time.

Margie was preceded in death by her husband, Forrest, daughter Cristi Shannon Laue, step daughter Colleen Butterfield (Bernie), step son Terrance Shannon (Berniece), and son-in-law Gerald VanBuskirk. Margie also joins her brothers and spouses, Ralph (Louisa), Vilo (Doris), Gordon (Juanita), Loren (Dolly & Sue), Emery (Enid) Strong and sisters Helen Michaelson (Roy) and Verda Musfelt (Milo) and brother-in-law Mack Tyndall.

She is survived by her daughters Mary Jo Olds (Skip), Sherry Retzlaff (Kerry), M. Kathy Sones (Ron), Sharon VanBuskirk, sister Evelyn Tyndall as well as 15 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

A memorial has been established for the Pioneer Manor Nursing Home in Hay Springs, and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, PO Box 366 Gordon, NE 69343. A celebration of life will follow at a later date.