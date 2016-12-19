Alice Adel Billeter Harris was born Aug. 26, 1918, in Luseland, Saskatchewan, Canada. Her parents were William LeRoy and Minnie Ecksmann Billeter. She was the last of five children all of whom are deceased but one, Helen Krell who is 104. Alice died Dec. 18, 2016, at Gordon, Neb., at the age of 98.

Alice married John P. Harris on July 17, 1935, in Hot Springs, S.D. They lived in northwest Sheridan County where her two boys were born. Later when the drought was so bad they moved to Oregon where a daughter was born. They moved back to Clinton after a couple years and the fourth child, a daughter was born.

Alice was John’s helpmate at home. She took care of the home and family and enjoyed being a part of the extended family. She and John enjoyed playing cards, bowling, dancing, and spending time in Arizona.

Alice was preceded in death by her husband, John, her sons, Marvin and Gordon, and a great granddaughter, Emma Jo Kennedy.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law Susan Harris of Twin Falls, Idaho, daughter-in-law Margaret Harris of Windsor, Colo., daughters Janet Hess of Gordon, and Barbara (Lynn) Kennedy of Loveland, Colo., 9 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and her sister in Minnesota also survive her.

She will be buried at the Gordon cemetery at a later time. No services are planned.

