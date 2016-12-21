Bette Voss, 93, of Ogallala, died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, at Indian Hills Healthcare Community.

Bette was born March 14, 1923, in Rushville, Neb., the daughter of William J. and Lulu J. (Spitler) Perreten.

She received her early education in Rushville and graduated from high school there in 1941.

On Jan. 26, 1942, Bette was united in marriage to Arthur Voss in Chadron. They resided in Hay Springs and Bette was a homemaker.

Bette was a longtime western Nebraska resident, living in several communities including Alliance and Pine Bluffs, moving to Ogallala in 2008. She attended the Lutheran church.

Her hobbies included cooking, camping, and fishing.

Preceding her in death were her parents, husband Arthur, son Larry Voss, a brother and five sisters.

Survivors include three sons: Rich (Peggy) Voss of Ogallala, Bill (Susan) Voss of Granbury, Texas, and Mike Voss of Northglenn, Colo.; one sister Margaret Voss of Montana; eight grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren.

The family chose cremation. Private family services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to drauckerfuneralhome.com.

Draucker Funeral Home of Ogallala is entrusted with the arrangements.