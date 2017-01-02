Clarian Lou Wild was born July 25, 1924, on the family farm in rural Hardin township, Pottawattamie County, Iowa. She passed away Dec. 31, 2016, at Pioneer Manor Nursing Home, Hay Springs, Neb.

She was the second daughter of James Thompson and Grace Emily (Brokeman) Wild. Her immediate family included an older sister Willeta Ann, and a younger brother James Allen. She attended rural grade school and graduated in 1941 from Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs, Iowa. She attended college classes at the University of Nebraska-Omaha for an elementary education career. Her schooling was interrupted by World War II when she went to work for Standard Oil Company in Omaha, Neb. She corresponded with her soldier sweetheart for 42 months while he served in the Pacific Theater. On Dec. 25, 1945, she married Staff Sgt. Kenneth R. Cadwallader in her parents’ home in Council Bluffs, Iowa. They settled in a family home in Stuart, Neb., and then in 1956 moved to Gordon, Neb. to live on a ranch. They were parents to five children: Roger Franklin, Cheryl Sue, Lee James, Kenneth Robert Jr. and Neil Edward.

Clarian was a loyal servant to her church, The First Presbyterian Church in Gordon, Neb. She served many roles in the Gordon Lions Club, The Royal Chapter of Eastern Star and the American Legion Auxillary. She also volunteered at the Gordon Library. She enjoyed travel abroad to Europe, Africa, and South America as well as visiting most of the states within the USA. She was an ambitious genealogist compiling a well-organized family history dating back to 1660. She was an avid quilter, enjoyed gardening, reading, music and gathering with family. She was a good neighbor, generous with her talents and worldly blessings.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Kenneth R. Cadwallader; her parents, James and Grace Wild; her sister, Willeta Krohn; her brother, James Allen Wild; daughter-in-laws, Karen Kay (Bayliss) Cadwallader and Donna Kay (Arnett) Cadwallader. She is survived by one sister-in-law, Pat Wild; her children, Roger Cadwallader, Cheryl Black, “Jim” and wife Jeanne (Honke) Cadwallader, “Bob” and wife Becky (Waterman) Cadwallader and “Buck” Cadwallader; eleven grandchildren, Debora Lynn Cadwallader, Clinton Wayne Cadwallader, Tuffy Kenaston Newman, Crystal Kay (Newman) Windsor and husband David, Jenni Sue (Newman) Lund and husband Jeramy, Ann Elaine (Cadwallader) Schmer and husband Marty, Katie Marie (Cadwallader) Thomas and husband Marc, Laurie Allyson (Cadwallader) Johnson and husband Matt, Kyle Benton Cadwallader, Aleta Wren (Cadwallader) Prom and husband Tom, Levi Weston Cadwallader and wife Danielle (Teets); seventeen great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Lynn Willingham, Crystal Cadwallader, Dusti Jo Windsor, Kaycee Jean Windsor, Levi Cody Windsor, Eric James Lund, Alexander Noel Lund, Ryan James Schmer, Reid Alexander Schmer, Charles Henry Thomas, Joseph Patrick Thomas, Cydnie Erin Johnson, Madaline Noel Johnson, Rhys Aiden Cadwallader, Soksophea Gia Prom, Rory Ann Teets, Laurel Kaye Cadwallader.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, at 9 a.m., at the First Presbyterian Church, Gordon, Neb. Burial will be held at the Stuart Community Cemetery, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, at 3 p.m. (CT), at Stuart, Neb.

A memorial has been established for the First Presbyterian Church or the Gordon Lions Club and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, PO Box 366, Gordon, NE 69343.