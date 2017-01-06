Donald "LeeRoy" Ballard

Donald Ballard, known to many as LeeRoy, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, after a long illness.

LeeRoy was born in Gordon, Neb. on May 22, 1932, the youngest son of Walter and Mabel Ballard.

The family moved to Kent, Wash. in 1948 where LeeRoy attended Kent Meridian High School until January 1951, when he joined the U S Navy and served in the Korean War until 1954. He married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Johnson, in October 1951. In 1955 he started work at the Kent Post Office as a letter carrier and retired from the Renton Post Office in 1988.

LeeRoy enjoyed bowling, camping with his family, dancing with his wife, classic cars and was an avid Seahawks fan. He was a member of the American Legion for over 60 years. During retirement LeeRoy enjoyed traveling to India and playing senior softball and volleyball.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Marilyn; four daughters: Cheryl Tinker, Connie Gereaux (Jim), Deborah Maree and Karen Ballard, and one son, Roger Ballard; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was recently preceded in death by his great-grandson, sweet baby Cameron.

Funeral services will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery on Thursday, January 12 at 1:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Seattle Children’s Hospital.