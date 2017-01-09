Funeral services for Marian L. Alcorn-Claussen, age 88, of rural Hay Springs will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, at St. Peters Lutheran Church on Mirage Flats with Pastor Pam Anderson officiating. Burial will be at the Mirage Flats Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, at Chamberlain Drabbels in Hay Springs, Neb.

Marian Alcorn-Claussen passed away at Chadron Community Hospital on Jan. 7, 2017. She was born on May 26, 1928, to Stewart and Bertha (Matthews) Schomp of rural Mitchell, Neb. Marian attended the elementary grades at a rural school and high school in Mitchell, Neb. She attended the Chadron State College from 1946 to 1948 where she received a degree in elementary education and met her husband Allen Eugene “Gene” Alcorn of 36 years. After their marriage on May 1, 1948, Marian and Gene moved to Mirage Flats where they purchased a unit 18 on the Mirage Flats Irrigation Project south of Hay Springs.

Marian married Hollis Claussen of Rushville, Neb., on June 1997.

Marian L. Alcorn was preceded in death by her second husband Hollis Claussen, her brother Eldon Schomp, her first husband Allen Eugene Alcorn, and her parents Bertha and Stewart Schomp.

Marian is survived by Jim Alcorn of Spearfish, S.D., Tom (Lou) Alcorn of rural Hay Springs, Ross (Julie) Alcorn of Mirage Flats, stepsons Duane Claussen of Boston, Mass.; step-daughter Nancy Claussen of Boston, Mass.; grandchildren Steve (Janice) Alcorn of Fremont, Neb., Brad (Robin) Alcorn of Boise, Idaho; Ryan (Shannon) of Denver, Colo.; Megan (Aaron) Schoon of Spearfish, S.D., Jera (Steve) Boeselager of Chadron, Neb.; Jason (Kelli) Alcorn of Hastings, Minn.; Jodi (Dave) Addy of Brooklyn Park, Minn.; Jenna (Tom) Alcorn of Chicago, Ill.; Jeff (Kada) Alcorn of Green River, Wyo.; Heath (Karen) Alcorn of Crawford, Neb.; Nic (Danielle) Alcorn of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii; Zac (Jennifer) Alcorn of Rapid City, S.D.; and 22 great-grandchildren.

A memorial has been established for the St. Peter’s Lutheran Church or the Hay Springs Fire Department. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary, PO Box 443, Hay Springs, Neb. 69347.

Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

