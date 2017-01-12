Donald Ray Hull, 86, of Gordon, Neb., died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at his home surrounded by family. Don was born July 19, 1930, in Norfolk, Neb., to Kenneth and Josephine Hull.

He attended elementary school in Gordon and graduated from Gordon High School in 1948. He attended college at Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln, Neb., where he played football for four years and joined the Naval Air Reserve and remained until 1957. He graduated in 1952.

On May 31, 1952, he married his college sweetheart Kelly (Cleo) TeSelle. They resided at the Spectacle ranch, north of Gordon, where Don ranched and started their family of three children. First-born Michael Don, followed by Timothy Ray and Joanie Suzanne. The ranch sold in 1986 and they then moved to Lincoln, Neb. Don and Kelly returned back to Gordon, in 1993, where Don was employed at the First National Bank as an Ag inspector.

Don was always active in the community. He was a member of the United Methodist Church and served on multiple committees and also sang in the choir. He served on the Gordon School board, Gordon City Library board and was a member of the American Legion Post #34.

Don was a huge fan of Nebraska football and was a Beef Club member. He enjoyed golfing, traveling, family vacations and LIFE! His latest hobbies were making and baking cinnamon rolls.

Don is survived by his wife Kelly, son Mike and wife Paula of Kearney and their children Amanda and Eric Ehlers (Elijah, Gracie Joe) of Waverly, Neb., Melissa Schade (Macey, Ayla) of Kearney, Neb., T.J. Hull of Omaha, Neb., son Tim and his wife Carolyn of Estes Park, Colo., and their children Mallory and Adam Alexander (Lilly) of Mansfield, Texas, Rhett Hull of Denver, Colo., daughter Joanie and her husband Rick Burleigh of Gordon, Neb., and their children Jessica and Kaleb Metzger (Kylie and Adlee) of Bennington, Neb., Nicole Burleigh of Gretna, Neb., and Alli Burleigh of Gillette, Wyo.. Don loved his wife, children and grandchildren very much.