Arnold Wayne Norman, age 76, of Boulder City, Nev., passed away on Jan. 9, 2017. He was born on Jan. 20, 1940, in Crawford, Neb., to Gilbert and Ruth Norman. Wayne married Musetta Ball on Sept. 2, 1962, in Hay Springs, Neb.

Wayne graduated from Oelrichs High School (South Dakota) in May of 1958. He received his bachelor’s degree from Chadron State College in 1962. After teaching in Kimball, Neb., for one school year, he and Musetta moved to Great Falls, Mont., in 1963 to continue their teaching careers. Spending summers back in Chadron between school years, Wayne earned his master’s degree in education from Chadron State College in August 1967.

Wayne was a 7th grade math teacher for 31 years in the Great Falls public school system, most of it spent at East Junior High School. He spent the last five years teaching at Paris Gibson Junior High School before retiring in 1994. Wayne and Musetta moved to Henderson, Nev., in 1994 where he began a second career working in the convention industry with the local Teamsters 631. He retired for good in 2005.

During Montana summers, Wayne enjoyed camping, fishing, and woodcutting with the family while autumn found him in the Highwood Mountains hunting with fellow teachers. He was actively involved with the many sports and activities his children were engaged in. After moving to the southwest, Wayne explored the local southern Nevada desert with canine companions Callie and Griz. He was an avid collector of rocks, minerals, and sand. Everyone knew him for always having a bountiful garden. He liked to build things with a variety of materials and enjoyed working with his hands. He was quick to lend a helping hand and was always a good neighbor wherever he lived. He enjoyed the lifestyle that Las Vegas had to offer with the wide variety of buffets. His favorite dessert to eat at the casino buffets was the bread pudding.

Wayne is survived by his wife Musetta Norman; son Tarl (Carrie) Norman; daughter Kenda (Dan) Keenan; brother Gilbert Quinton Norman; and two grandsons Kendan and Vance Keenan. He is preceded in death by brother Rex and sister Delores Norman.

A local Celebration of Life will be held at Lakeview Terrace, 180 Ville Drive Boulder City, Nev., on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donate in memory to Arnold Wayne Norman to www.michaeljfox.org to support Parkinson’s research. Family and friends can sign an online memorial guestbook at www.bouldercityfamilymortuary.com.