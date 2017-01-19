Funeral services for Lloyd E. Earl of Chadron, Neb., will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Chadron with Pastor Aaron Sprock officiating. Burial will be at Beaver Valley Cemetery in Hay Springs, Neb.

Lloyd passed away on Jan. 18, 2017, at Pioneer Manor in Hay Springs.

Lloyd was born on Oct. 29, 1924, in Sheridan County, Nebraska.

He was 92.

In the early 1900’s, Rex and Rintha Mae Earl purchased a small farm near Beaver Wall, built a house and a few out buildings and started their family. Ruth was their first born, and then came three boys, Vernon, Lloyd and Willis. Lloyd was born Oct. 29, 1924.

The entire family worked very hard in order to make a living. Lloyd started working out for neighbors at a very young age. When he was 12, he spent an entire summer herding sheep, being paid $0.40 a day, and going home every other weekend. During those long and lonely days with the sheep Lloyd taught himself to play the harmonica.

Lloyd attended Beaver Valley School #60 and worked summers for various farmers. In 1944, Lloyd joined the Army and was sent overseas, being in combat in the European Theater. He experienced the horrors of war during the Battle of the Bulge and was wounded in January of 1945. At least three times Lloyd remembers when he should have been killed during the fierce fighting. All this, experienced by a young Nebraska farm boy. Following the war, he was a part of the Army of Occupation in Austria for a year and was honorably discharged in 1946.

After arriving home, Lloyd married and had two children, Danny and Bonnie. The little family worked at various places in the area and Lloyd was working for his father-in-law during the ’49 blizzard. The Earl’s were in Rushville playing cards on New Year’s Day, a Sunday, when a friend came in and told the group it was starting to blizzard. Lloyd and his family were stranded until Thursday when Lloyd was able to find someone to fly him home to check on his livestock, which he feared would be gone. After checking his place over, he discovered his only loss was an old rooster! His hogs and cattle were all clustered into the sheds and barnyards unharmed. Although his milk cows did dry up from not being milked for those 5 days!

After many experiences of working for farmers and ranchers and farming for himself, Lloyd realized he really didn’t like farming. Their son, Danny was mentally handicapped and required special schooling so the family moved to South Dakota to be closer to Danny’s school. Lloyd began selling dairy products and especially enjoyed delivering to individual homes, making many friends. He then worked for a rental company called Dustex. In 1969, Lloyd married Lois and in 1975 they moved to Chadron to care for his father. For 30 years, Lloyd had his own lawn mower sales and repair business, which he loved. In March of 2006, Lois moved into Pioneer Manor where Lloyd made new friends with the staff and residents as he visited. Lloyd faithfully visited Lois each week until Lois’s passing in October of 2013.

About a year ago, Lloyd had some health concerns and realized he didn’t want to live alone anymore, so decided he would come live here with his Pioneer Manor friends. But he was unsure of what to do with his little dog Daisy; it wasn’t long before he learned that Bryan and Bew Young would love to take Daisy. So now Lloyd has the best of both worlds, living with us and being able to see Daisy as Bryan brings her to visit most every evening.

Lloyd enjoyed the activities, visiting, and meeting new people, residents, and staff. He also still had his van so he could join his Church family each Sunday.

Lloyd is survived by his nephew David Earl; Nieces, Lili Einsphar and Carol Earl; great-nephews Kurtis, Bob, Dan, Tim, Willis, Scott and Matt; great-nieces Kim, Krystal, and Karla.

