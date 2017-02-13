Ival “Babe” LaVerne (Cork) Jones was born April the 12, 1936. She was the last of four children born to Amy Louise (Lovell) Cork and Clifford Lyle Cork, on a farm near rural Wewela, S.D. While her formative years were spent around the Wewela and Colome area, the family moved to Springview, Neb., in 1951 allowing her to graduate from Springview in 1954.

On the 23 day of February in 1957, Babe was united in marriage with Richard Lee “Spike” Jones, and to this union three children were born. Cameron Lee Jones (Malika Jones), Catherine Hester Jones-Hazledine (Michael Hazledine), and Michael Ian Jones (Beth Willburn Jones).

Babe was passionate about her family and education. Her teaching career, which started in a rural school in the fall of 1954 in a school in Keya Paha County, Neb., would span more than 40 years, three states and multiple counties. Even after her retirement, it was common for Babe to have pictures and notices on her refrigerator of former students’ life events and accomplishments.

In this society, we often strive for perfection. We as her family feel that we had the perfect mother and grandmother – unwavering in her love and support throughout her life and ours. Family was all important to her, and her definition of family was broad. We were blessed with “cousins” and “aunts” and “uncles” that were not really related by blood, and to her last days she tended to naturally and matter-of-factly adopt people into her clan. Even under the weight of her final illness, Babe’s last thoughts, words and comments were about other people and their well-being – telling us that “it is going to be ok.” Though she made sure that we will all in fact be “ok,” she also leaves behind a void that cannot be filled.

Babe was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Amy; her siblings, Clifford “Bud” Cork, Robert Cork, and Mary Ann Dohmen; her husband, Richard “Spike” Jones; and her granddaughter Sophia Rose Jones-Hazledine. She is survived by her three children and their spouses: Cameron and Malika, Catherine and Michael, and Michael and Elizabeth; six grand-children, Hannah Elizabeth Jones, Tatiana Marie Jones, Evan Michael Jones-Hazledine, Benjamin Lee Paul Jones-Hazledine, Riley Grace Jones, and Ival Clare Jones-Hazledine; as well as nieces and nephews, and many dear friends.

Memorial services are planned for Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at 11 a.m. at the Rushville American Legion Club. In lieu of flowers, family suggests that donations be sent to Security First Bank P.O. Box 550 in Babe’s name for a one-time memorial educational scholarship.