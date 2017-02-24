Lyle Sones, 95, of Rushville, Neb., passed away Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at Pioneer Manor Nursing Home in Hay Springs, Neb.

Lyle was born Feb. 16, 1922, at Balfe, Neb., (south of Merriman, Neb.) to Edward and Laura (Knight) Sones. As a young boy, he lived with his family on a ranch south of Gordon, Neb. He attended rural school and graduated from Gordon High School, with the class of 1939.

On Oct. 17, 1942, Lyle enlisted in the Navy at Denver, Colo., and went to basic training at San Diego, Calif. He served aboard the USS William Ward Burrows as a Motor Machinist’s Mate in the Pacific until the end of the war. He was honorably discharged on Dec. 11, 1945, and returned to Gordon to start his career as a plumber, working for J.P. McCune.

On Oct. 24, 1948, Lyle and Joyce (Yardley) and Evelyn and Willard Keller were united in marriage at the Gordon Presbyterian Church in Gordon. The wedding date and honeymoon were set for that date because they had tickets for a Husker football game in Lincoln. The newlyweds return trip from Lincoln was particularly memorable because the new brides both purchased sets of dishes and one person had to ride in the back seat with the dishes and the other three in the front seat. Lyle and Joyce settled in Rushville where Lyle bought Orie Winters Plumbing business and continued as Rushville Plumbing for nearly 60 years. They raised four sons, Gary, Dwaine, Glen, and Rodney.

Lyle loved sports and his boys, and never missed a single game, match, or event that they were in. He was very active in the community serving on the school board for several years and the volunteer fire department for 46 years. He enjoyed Men’s league bowling and golf.

Survivors include his wife Joyce, three sons Gary (Roxie), Dwaine (Peggy), and Rodney (Robin) all of Rushville, his sister Evelyn Keller of Gordon, eleven grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Glen, his sister and her husband Irwin and Lillian Latchaw, his brother and his wife Lee and Kathleen, and brother-in-law Willard Keller.

Funeral services for Lyle will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at the Morse Memorial Methodist Church in Rushville, Neb. Burial with Military Honors will be at the Fairview Cemetery in Rushville, Neb. A memorial has been established and donations may be sent in care of Security First Bank, PO Box 550, Rushville, NE 69360.

