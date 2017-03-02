Kyree Danielle Bassett, 26, died on Feb. 7, 2017, in Gordon, Neb. She was born on Aug. 17, 1990, at Elmendorf AFB, Ark., to James Matthew Bassett and Sherrie Lee (Noble) Cookston. Kyree received her high school diploma from Colorado and attended welding school. She worked various labor jobs but specifically enjoyed roofing.

She was a very helpful individual willing to go the extra mile for anyone, doing whatever she was capable of. Kyree loved animals so much that one time at the age of 8 she tried to get her mom to take a green caterpillar to the vet to save it’s life. Kyree had a special dog, Trigger, that was her best friend. They protected each other for as long as they were together!

Kyree is survived by her mother and step-dad, Sherrie/Mike Cookston; brother, Logan Bassett; and step-brothers, Harley and Elijah Cookston all of Gordon, Neb.; father, Jamie Bassett of Montana; grandfather, Daniel Noble; aunt and uncle, Mike and Annette Pannill; plus, cousins Jake (Kim) Pannill and Chris Pannill all of Hot Springs, S.D. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Gareth Maridel Noble, and step-grandmother, Connie Lee Cookston.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Kyree will take place on March 11, 2017, at Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home in Gordon, Neb., at 10:30 a.m.