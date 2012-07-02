Jerry Thomas Scott, 67, of Clinton, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, September 20, while riding his bike in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Jerry was born February 2, 1944 in Gordon, Nebraska to Tom and Lois Scott. He grew up on a farm North of Clinton and attended Milan Country School with his sisters Barbara and Jerene. He and his sisters had many good times together during their years on the farm. Jerry graduated from Gordon High School in 1962 and, together with his father, Tom, started Scott Manufacturers. For six years he served in the National Guard before marrying the love of his life, Susan Calvert, on June 6, 1968. A deeply devoted father, Jerry selflessly loved his three children Tom, Laurie, and Julie.

In 1969, Jerry made the decision to move the business to it’s current location in Clinton, Nebraska. As a business owner, Jerry strove to extend fairness and friendship to each customer he served. A devoted follower of Jesus Christ, Jerry faithfully read and lived Christ’s commands with humility and true concern for others. An avid bike rider, Jerry managed to rack up exactly 6800.7 miles on his trusty bike computer before riding on home to heaven.

Jerry is survived by his wife Susan, his son Tom (of Turkey), daughter Laurie (of Rapid City), daughter Julie (of Portland), sister Barbara (of Alliance), and sister Jerene (of Denver). Jerry (“Nanny Poppa”) will be dearly missed by his eight grandchildren: Jeremiah (Jerry), Lydia, Timothy, Elizabeth, Madison,Noah, Hayden, and Asher.