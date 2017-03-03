Jeanette Audrey (Johnson) Hoffmann of Nenzel, Neb., passed away on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Countryside Care in Gordon, Neb.

She was born on July 20, 1934, to John and Margaret Johnson in Burwell, Neb. She was the oldest of 9 children. After attending several elementary schools, she graduated from Ainsworth High School. She was married to Russell E. Laughlin and they were the parents of Margaret Jean and Russell D. Laughlin. They resided in eastern Nebraska and Cody. While raising Jean and Russ, Jeanette worked as an elementary teacher in rural Cherry county schools, was a surgical hospital technician at local hospitals, and also began going to school at Chadron State College to earn a teaching certificate.

She lived in Cody and after raising her two children she married Thomas V. Hoffmann on Oct. 21, 1971. Last Fall they celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary together. Jeanette and Tom lived on the family ranch north of Nenzel while raising their two children Tom and Jennifer. She completed her teaching degree from Chadron State College and taught many years in the Cody–Kilgore schools. She loved teaching children how to read and sharing her love of books with them.

Jeanette was a gifted seamstress and enjoyed giving her creations to others. She loved to garden, travel, collect antiques, draw and paint, meet monthly with the Beta Sigma Phi sisters, and shop for treasures with her family. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, a 4-H Leader and never hesitated to volunteer when asked. As her family grew, she started the tradition of yearly Johnson-Dunne family reunions that still continue today.

She belonged to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Nenzel, Neb., most of her life. She participated in prayer groups and was an active member of the Altar Society.

Jeanette endured many hardships during her lifetime, but yet retained a positive outlook on life. After a life-threatening car accident that left her in the hospital for 6 months, it was her faith and determination that motivated her to survive.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents John and Margaret Johnson, her daughter Margaret Jean (Arnold) Pelc, sister Jacque Carey and brother-in-law Tom Carey.

She is survived by her husband Thomas V. Hoffmann, son-in-law Arnold Pelc, children Russell D. Laughlin, Thomas V. (Stephanie) Hoffmann II, Jennifer J. (Lealand) Schoon, and stepchildren Mary Beth (Dave) Fergus, John T. Hoffmann and Victor P. Hoffmann. Her pride and joy were her 17 grandchildren: Perry (Amy), Jill, Darrin, Jeremy and Kevin (Ashley) Pelc; Rachel Laughlin; Madalyn and Luke Hoffmann; Seth, Adrik, Jesse, Reagan and Brielle Schoon; and step grandchildren Julie Anna, Jonathon, and Hannah Fergus; Cassidy Hoffmann; and 12 great-grandchildren. Jeanette will be missed by her siblings Collean (Fred) Frederickson, Larry Johnson, Gregg (Bonnie) Johnson, Carol Johnson, John (Susan) Johnson, Ed (Linda) Johnson, George (Karen) Johnson and her many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Nenzel, Neb., on Monday, March 6th from 5 to 7 p.m. MT with the Rosary starting at 7 p.m. MT. The funeral service will be on Tuesday, March 7 at 10 a.m. MT at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Nenzel. Burial will also be in Nenzel at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

The family would like to extend special thanks to all the staff and volunteers at Gordon Countryside Care and Gordon Memorial Hospital where Jeanette resided for the past three years. Memorial Donations may be sent in care of the family to St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Nenzel, Neb. Funeral arrangements are by Sandoz Chapel of the Pines in Valentine, Neb. An online guest book is available at Sandozfuneralhome.com.