Leroy ‘Show’ Richards, age 86, of Denby, S.D., passed away at his home March 17, 2017. Leroy was born on March 25, 1930, in Tuthill, S.D., to Theodore Frank and Zona (Rooks) Richard.

Show attended school in Slim Buttes and Pine Ridge, S.D. He entered the US Navy on April 23, 1948, and served during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in March of 1952. He then lived with his parents in Porcupine and went to work in Igloo.

He married Lena Standing Soldier in December of 1952. To this union five children were born. They were divorced in 1965.

In May of 1966 he met the love of his life, Josephine American Horse and they were married in February of 1971. To this union two children were born. In 1993, Show and Josephine adopted Keiloni Richard.

In 1966 he started working for BIA Roads as a heavy equipment operator. He retired in October of 1988. Show enjoyed going to Prairie Wind Casino with his wife, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Alice and Tuffy Sierra.

Leroy is survived by his wife Josephine, daughters; RLou (Eldon) Stanton of Hot Springs, S.D., Paula (Wayne) Kaufman of Colorado Springs, Colo., Nadine (Neil) Linehan of Oglala, S.D., Jodi (Ned) Johns of Gordon, Neb., Keiloni (Lynn) Hruby of Gordon, Neb., and Winona (Fred) Afraid of Bear of Mansfield, S.D., sons; Charles Richards of Hot Springs, S.D., Leroy (Sherry) Richards Jr., of Waverly, Ill., Gerald American Horse of Seagoville, Texas, and Donald Richards of Gordon, Neb., 26 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren and a special nephew Jay Schreiner, passed away on the same day shortly after Leroy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore Frank Richard, Emil A and Zona Pourier, a son, Reed Richards, brother Calvin Pourier, Lavern Richard, sisters Alfreda Amiotte, Ramona LaPointe, Anna Schreiner and nephews Charles and Richard Schreiner.

A wake service will be held Thursday, March 23, 2017, at the Gordon American Legion, at 5 p.m. Funeral services will be held Friday, March 24, 2017, at 9 a.m. at the Gordon City Auditorium, Gordon, Neb. Burial will be held at Black Hills National Cemetery at 2 p.m.