Marilyn Radcliff passed away peacefully on March 27 in Cheyenne, Wyo. She was born in Alliance, Neb., to Preston and Bernice Jensen. She was the third daughter of eight children. She married John Radcliff in 1954. To this union three daughters were born. Hailey Ellingham (Rhonda Radcliff) of Cheyenne, Cindy (Neal) Lein of Casper, and Judy (Andy) Keller of Upton.

Marly was a tender, compassionate sister, a sweet, loving mother and a friend to many. She was proud to be the grandmother of twelve and the great-grandmother of twenty. She was passionate about sending birthday and holiday cards, often sticking in two-dollar bills for her grandchildren. She was nicknamed Grandma Great and Marly Mom by those who loved her. The last two years of her life, she lived with her daughter, Hailey, in Cheyenne. There she joined the Unitarian Universalist church.

She was preceded in death by two siblings and is survived by five: Aloha Duckstein, Ronald Jensen, Ramona Klavitter, Darrel Jensen, and Carol Campbell.

A memorial service, with reception following, will be held on April 15, 2017, at 11 a.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Cheyenne.