John D. Gealy, 87, of Gering, died on Wednesday, April 5, 2017.

John was born Sept. 13, 1929, in Gordon, Neb., to Clarence and Mae (Webster) Gealy. John was raised on a farm near Gordon, Neb. He served 4 years in the navy during the Korean War. He was united in marriage to LaVona Dee Hatch on April 24, 1955, in Gordon, where he managed a gas station. They moved to Rushville, where he owned and operated a gas station and a Bulk Truck delivery service. He moved to Gering, Neb., in 1967 where he worked for Magnolia Mobile Homes, and then for Midwest Farm Irrigation. In 1982, he started his own business “John’s Pivot Irrigation” where he serviced and repaired pivots. John retired from the irrigation business in 2000 and took on a part-time position doing maintenance at the Hampton Inn until he finally fully retired at the age of 86.

John loved to keep busy, spending time doing yard work, gardening, fishing, and taking an occasional trip to Deadwood to play the slot machines.

Survivors include: Deb and Rock Venema of Lincoln, Clarence and Deb Gealy of Scottsbluff, Mike Gealy of Lincoln, Cheryl and Fred Hinojosa of Scottsbluff, Jerry and fiancé Amanda Furrer of Gering, and Cyndi and Kelly Johnston of Brighton, Colo. John had 14 grandchildren: Colby and Zac Venema, Tyler, Jordan and Megan Gealy, Jennifer Mahloch, Samantha and Elizabeth Gealy, Priscilla Chavez, Katie Lovelidge, Beau and Lexi Gealy, Jeff and Taylor Johnston. He also had 13 Great-grandchildren: Jilliana, Mykah, Carter and Rocky Venema, Amelia Mahloch and Bella Gealy, Quinton, Zavanah, Aaliyah, RaVayah, Phoenix Chavez and Lauryn Lovelidge.

He was preceded in death by his wife LaVona, parents, 3 brothers and 3 sisters.