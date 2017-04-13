Celebration of Life Service for Joseph “Joe” Kennedy will be held on Monday, April 17, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. at the Hope Lutheran Church in rural Smithfield, Neb., with Rev. Tim Glendening and Mr. Bill Ford officiating. In Joe’s honor, the family requests those attending to wear casual Husker apparel. The service will be live streamed at www.hopelutheranchurch.co

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2017, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family greeting from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege, Neb. Following the visitation on Saturday, the family will honor Joe’s wish for cremation.

Joseph Dewane “Joe” Kennedy, 46 years of age, of Bertrand, Neb., passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, peacefully in his sleep at his home in Bertrand. Joe was born on Sept. 2, 1970, in Ogallala, Neb., the eldest of two children born to Jerry Victor Kennedy and Patsy Jolene (Gier) Kennedy. He received his education in Gordon, Neb., where he graduated from Gordon High School with the class of 1988. He then pursued higher education at Chadron State College in Chadron, Neb.

On May 23, 1997, he was united in marriage to Tracy McFarland and to this union two children were born: Cole Thomas and Jordyn Dawn. The family made their home in Bertrand, where Joe was employed in maintenance for the Bertrand Public School System. Joe loved being around the kids at school, and in return special bonds were formed that lasted past graduations. When Cole was young, Joe enjoyed coaching Pee-Wee Wrestling and watching Jordyn participate in gymnastics and swimming. As the years went by, following them in their sporting events and activities was the highlight of his life.

Joe also enjoyed going to Husker games with Tracy, and family fishing adventures.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; father-in-law, John McFarland; and brother-in-law, Wes McFarland.

Joe leaves to celebrate his life his wife, Tracy Kennedy of Bertrand; his son, Cole Kennedy of Lincoln, Neb.; his daughter, Jordyn Kennedy – still at home in Bertrand; his mother, Patsy May and her husband, Jackie of Amarillo, Texas; his father, Jerry Kennedy of Gordon; sister, Jerri Hamar and her husband, Alan of Canyon, Texas; mother-in-law, Lillian Witt and her husband, Chris of Gordon; sisters-in-law Teresa McFarland of Alliance, Neb., Angie White and her husband, Jim of Birmingham, Ala., and Rebekah Baker and her husband, Christian of Portland, Ore.; brother-in-law, Michael McFarland of Rushville, Neb.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A memorial has been established in Joe’s honor and will be designated at a later date.

Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.