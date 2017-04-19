May 26, 1956 - April 15, 2017

Cathy Lee Clamon passed peacefully at her home in Bandera, Texas, on April 15, 2017. She was born in Corpus Christi at the Naval Hospital to the parents of Loyd and Alice Gardner on May 26, 1956.

Cathy’s adventurous spirit began as a child traveling with her father, who was in the United States Navy. She was interested in all kinds of things her dad was doing, including welding. Although her dad was often gone for months on the ship, she learned to cook, sew, work the animals and take care of herself living with her mother and sister.

Cathy’s adventures continued as she traveled from Texas to Gordon, Neb., calling both, “her home!” Her independent soul and savvy business nature served her well, as she went from being one of Haliburton’s first women cross country truck drivers, to becoming a wife and mother, to owning a nursery business, to owning and operating a healthcare business after she received her Bachelor’s in nursing, and then finally to investing in real estate. One of her most proud accomplishments was owning and operating the River Front Motel until shortly before her passing.

Cathy was in a car accident and lost her sight, but this never held her back. Her ability to visualize what needed to be done and to continue to prosper was far superior to those that had 20/20 vision. She continued to thrive and was inspired by the song, “Live like You Are Dying”, by Tim McGraw. She never passed up an opportunity to share her love with others, as witnessed through her “open door policy” in her home and the many celebrations she hosted for holidays.

Although Cathy loved doing many things, her real love was for her two children, Candice and Chas. She gave them the ability to work hard, help one another, and to continue to laugh and love in whatever adversity one confronts in life.

Cathy is preceded in death by her father, Loyd Gardner; her mother, Alice; her Uncle Dale and Aunt Louise; and Brother Lloyd. She is survived by her children, Candice (Gunnar) Witt; and Chas Hunter; Aunt Lois (Bob) Milliard and numerous other cousins and family who will miss her dearly.

Cathy’s Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2017, at Grimes Funeral Chapel in Bandera, Texas, with Rev. Joe Walts officiating. There will be a gathering after the services at Cathy’s house, located at 1002 Cypress St., for friends and family who would like to attend.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to one of the following charities in memory of Cathy Clamon:

Arthur Nagel Community Clinic

WWW.NAGELCLINIC.ORG

LightHouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired

WWW.LVIB.ORG

Criss Cole Rehabilitation Center

WWW.AFB.ORG

Warriors Heart

WWW.WARRIORSHEART.COM

Navy Seal Foundation

WWW.NAVYSEALFOUNDATION.ORG

The family invites you to send condolences at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Bandera.