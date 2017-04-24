Clifton Dale Wages, 73, of Bella Vista, Ark., passed away Sunday, April 23, 2017, at Southridge Healthcare in Sioux Falls. He was a longtime resident of Sioux Falls. Memorial services will be held at Heritage Funeral Home Thursday, April 27, 2017, at 7 p.m. Family will hold visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. His ashes will be placed at the Black Hills National Cemetery at a later date.

Cliff Wages was born July 28, 1943, in Lavaca, Ark., to Charles and Ama (Cowan) Wages. The family moved many times to follow Charles, a rural Methodist minister, and Cliff graduated from Rushville High School in 1961. After graduation, Cliff enlisted in the United States Army, serving across the country and overseas in Vietnam and Berlin. He graduated from the United States Naval School of Music and was a drum major in the US Army Band.

Upon his discharge in 1971, Cliff was united in marriage with Patricia Janssen in Fremont, Neb. He attended college and majored in data processing before joining CitiGroup and Diner’s Club International, where he worked as a systems development manager. After retiring, he continued working as office manager for the Bella Vista (Ark) Golf Maintenance Departments until December of 2016. In his free time, he was an avid golfer, bowler, and loved to fish.

He is survived by Patricia, his three children; Donald Wages (Jackie) of Chester, S.D., Jennifer Adler (Michael) of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Gerri Healy (Adam) of Sioux Falls, S.D.; his two brothers, J.R. Wages (Georgia) and Joseph Wages (Arkansas); seven grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. www.heritagesfsd.com.