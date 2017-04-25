Funeral Services for Dick Lehman of Rushville will be held Thursday, April 27, 2017, 10 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Rushville, Neb.

Vigil service will be held Wednesday, April 26, 7 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Rushville, Neb.

Dick died April 24, 2017, at Pioneer Manor Nursing Home in Hay Springs. He was 85.

A memorial has been established and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, PO Box 366 Gordon, NE 69343.

