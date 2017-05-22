Memorial Services for Bernice Petersen of Gordon will be held Saturday, May 27, 2017, 10 a.m. at Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, Gordon, Neb.

Inurnment will be held in the Gordon Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at the Tri-State Old Time Cowboys Museum, next the Gordon City Park, Gordon, Neb.

Bernice died Jan. 18, 2017, at Gordon Countryside Care, Gordon, Neb. She was 95.

A memorial has been established for the Tri-State Old Time Cowboys Museum and donations may be sent to PO Box 202 Gordon, Neb., 69343.

